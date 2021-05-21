Missouri Gov. Mike Parson responds to KCPD budget ordinances

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson urged support of law enforcement following the Kansas City, Missouri, City Council approving ordinances that limit KCPD’s funding.

Kelli Jones, Parson’s communications director, said in a statement that the governor “believes in law and order” and those who enforce the law and protect victims.

“It is imperative that communities support our law enforcement officers who risk their lives daily to keep Missourians safe,” Jones said. “As violent crime continues to be a problem in Kansas City, any effort to defund the police is dangerous and irresponsible.”

Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas on Thursday called for reallocating part of the department’s budget in fiscal year 2021-22 to the tune of more than $42 million and creating a community services and prevention fund, among other programs, through the introduction of two ordinances. The ordinances could eventually allow KCPD to continue to access the funding.

During his morning press conference, Lucas said his proposal was not defunding law enforcement, but rather "increasing accountability." Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, who represents Buchanan and Platte counties, disagreed.