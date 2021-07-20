Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says he wants students in classrooms this fall

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson told school administrators on Monday that he wants students in the classroom this fall but will not mandate vaccines within the state.

He said during a conference call that in-person learning is more effective, noting that more than 85% of students were in school buildings the previous school year, according to information provided by a spokesperson from Parson's office.

Parson also assured educators that he wants to assist with personal protective equipment, COVID-19 testing and vaccinating students who are eligible, the spokesperson said via email.

However, he said, it’s up to the parents and students to determine whether or not they want the vaccine.

Robert Knodell, acting director of the Department of Health and Senior Services, told administrators guidance for the classroom can be expected by Friday.