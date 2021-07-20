Watch
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says he wants students in classrooms this fall

Dan Balilty/AP
In this photo taken Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2015, an empty classroom is seen at a Christian cchool In the central Israeli city of Ramle. The Israeli school year has begun, but thousands of children from the Arab minority who attend Christian schools are still on summer vacation because of a strike to protest cuts in government funding that critics say amount to discrimination. (AP Photo/Dan Balilty)
Posted at 9:28 PM, Jul 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-19 22:28:19-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson told school administrators on Monday that he wants students in the classroom this fall but will not mandate vaccines within the state.

He said during a conference call that in-person learning is more effective, noting that more than 85% of students were in school buildings the previous school year, according to information provided by a spokesperson from Parson's office.

Parson also assured educators that he wants to assist with personal protective equipment, COVID-19 testing and vaccinating students who are eligible, the spokesperson said via email.

However, he said, it’s up to the parents and students to determine whether or not they want the vaccine.

Robert Knodell, acting director of the Department of Health and Senior Services, told administrators guidance for the classroom can be expected by Friday.

