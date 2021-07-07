Watch
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signs bill allowing to-go alcohol sales to continue

Posted at 4:53 PM, Jul 07, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The pandemic forced businesses and governments to adjust rules for operation in many ways. Now, one of the most popular changes is becoming permanent in Missouri.

Gov. Mike Parson signed SB 126 on Wednesday, which makes it legal for restaurants to sell alcoholic beverages to-go.

To-go beverages were first approved during the pandemic as a way to help businesses that were closed or at limited capacity. Now, businesses will be able to continue selling liquor to-go, as long as they comply with a few rules.

Among the new regulations are that the beverage must be kept in a “rigid, durable, leakproof, sealable” container with no openings for straws, the customer must order a meal along with their drink, and containers holding alcohol will need to be labeled with the business’ name, address and a label that says the drink has alcohol.

The bill also expanded the hours when alcohol can be sold.

