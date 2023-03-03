Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to embark on trade mission to Europe next week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson will embark on a European trade mission in Germany and Sweden next week his office announced.

Parson and First Lady Linda Parson will leave for Europe on Friday, March 10.

They will return a week later on March 17th.

This is Parson's sixth trade mission since he took office in 2018.

Parson went on two trade missions to Europe last year, one to the United Kingdom and Ireland in March 2022 and he embarked on another trade mission to Israel, Greece and the United Arab Emirates in Nov. 2022.

Before that, Parson visited Australia , France, Germany and Switzerland in 2019.

Parson was also originally supposed to embark on a trade mission to Israel and Greece in 2021 but the trip was canceled due to travel restrictions at the time.

