Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to embark on trade mission to Europe next week

Mike Parson 2022
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
David A. Lieb/AP
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson speaks to reporters after signing legislation redrawing the state's congressional districts on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at the state Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo. The new map, to be used in this year's elections, is expected to shore up Republicans' 6-2 advantage over Democrats in the state's U.S. House delegation. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb)
Mike Parson 2022
Posted at 5:20 PM, Mar 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-03 18:20:19-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson will embark on a European trade mission in Germany and Sweden next week his office announced.

Parson and First Lady Linda Parson will leave for Europe on Friday, March 10.

They will return a week later on March 17th.

This is Parson's sixth trade mission since he took office in 2018.

Parson went on two trade missions to Europe last year, one to the United Kingdom and Ireland in March 2022 and he embarked on another trade mission to Israel, Greece and the United Arab Emirates in Nov. 2022.

Before that, Parson visited Australia, France, Germany and Switzerland in 2019.

Parson was also originally supposed to embark on a trade mission to Israel and Greece in 2021 but the trip was canceled due to travel restrictions at the time.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Share Good News! Use #goodnews41 on social media.