Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to visit Lee's Summit

Set to sign 2nd Amendment Preservation Act
items.[0].image.alt
Jacob Moscovitch/Getty Images
FILE — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson listens to a media question during a press conference to discuss the status of license renewal for the St. Louis Planned Parenthood facility on May 29, 2019, in Jefferson City. (Photo by Jacob Moscovitch/Getty Images)
Gov. Mike Parson
Posted at 7:44 PM, Jun 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-10 20:44:54-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson will visit Lee’s Summit on Saturday to sign into law a bill that establishes the Second Amendment Preservation Act.

House Bill 85, which prevents local law enforcement from enforcing federal gun laws, was passed 111-42 in a last-minute effort in May.

Under the legislation, agencies that do enforce federal laws will be subject to fines beginning at $50,000.

RELATED: Missouri Senate tables bill to invalidate federal gun laws

And while federal officials would still have the authority to enforce the federal laws, they would do so without assistance from local agencies.

Parson will hold the ceremonial signing at 2 p.m. at Frontier Justice.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your home for the Tokyo Olympics!