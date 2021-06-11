Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to visit Lee's Summit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson will visit Lee’s Summit on Saturday to sign into law a bill that establishes the Second Amendment Preservation Act.

House Bill 85, which prevents local law enforcement from enforcing federal gun laws, was passed 111-42 in a last-minute effort in May .

Under the legislation, agencies that do enforce federal laws will be subject to fines beginning at $50,000.

And while federal officials would still have the authority to enforce the federal laws, they would do so without assistance from local agencies.

Parson will hold the ceremonial signing at 2 p.m. at Frontier Justice.