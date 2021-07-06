Missouri Gov. Parson requests FEMA participation in flood damage assessments for 17 counties

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced Tuesday he has requested the Federal Emergency Management Agency to participate in preliminary damage assessments for 17 counties affected by severe storms and flooding.

The joint teams are made up of local emergency managers, representatives from the State Emergency Management Agency and FEMA. The team will survey the damage from the severe storms that started on June 19 and continued through July 1, according to a press release.

"Requesting joint [assessments] is one of the first steps the state must take in order to request the President to issue a federal Major Disaster Declaration," according to the press release.

If approved by FEMA, these assessments will be conducted in Andrew, Boone, Buchanan, Caldwell, Callaway, Carroll, Chariton, Clinton, Cooper, Holt, Howard, Lincoln, Livingston, Moniteau, Montgomery, Ray and Saline counties.

One person died in Clinton County after a vehicle went into the flood waters on June 26.

"The extremely heavy rains that affected much of Missouri in late June resulted in flash flooding that caused significant and costly damage to roads, bridges and other public infrastructure," Parson said in the release. "Missouri is approaching the levels required to qualify for federal disaster assistance."

Additional counties are likely to be added to the assessment request as the damage from the storms is documented.