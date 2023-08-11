Missouri Gov. Parson seeks federal assistance for severe weather damage spanning 26 counties since July 29

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced today his office will seek federal assistance following several rounds of severe storms that have battered communities across the state since July 29.

Extensive damage from severe storms, tornadoes and flooding has been reported across 26 Missouri counties over the last two weeks.

“Beginning July 29, a severe weather pattern has repeatedly struck Missouri with damaging winds, tornadoes, and flash flooding, causing extensive damage in 26 counties across the state,” Governor Parson said in a press release. “The State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has been working closely with local emergency managers and believes the damage clearly warrants the need for FEMA to participate in joint assessments in preparation for a federal disaster declaration request.”

Missouri requested the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to help with joint Preliminary Damage Assessments (PDAs) in these counties: Adair, Barton, Bates, Benton, Bollinger, Christian, Clark, Crawford, Dade, Greene, Grundy, Henry, Jackson, Knox, Madison, Maries, Mississippi, Morgan, Ozark, Perry, St. Genevieve, Scotland, Scott, Taney and Vernon.

FEMA, SEMA and local emergency managers make up joint PDA teams, which work to document storm damage and provide estimates on recovery costs.

Damage reports have been widespread across the state.

Strong winds have resulted in hundreds of thousands of Missouri residents losing power over the course of the last month, per a press release from the governor's office.

An EF-2 tornado hit Baring, Missouri, on Aug. 4, which resulted in 35 destroyed or damaged residences, as well as damaging the town's post office and fire station. Over 30 residents of Baring were displaced because of the storm.

That same storm system produced "torrential rain" in Adair County — where Truman State University is located — which led to flash flooding and "dozens" of emergency calls, according to a press release.

