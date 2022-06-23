KANSAS CITY, Mo — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson was in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday afternoon to sign a legislation that will affect the price of tickets in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The bill will exempt all sales tax on World Cup tickets for games that are played in Jackson County.

“Anything we can do to make those tickets affordable as possible so everyday people can go is one thing we hope to be able to do,” Parson said.

Missouri Rep. Mike Sharp said last week that this legislation had to be passed for Kansas City to remain on the list of bidding host cities.

FIFA set this condition so that host cities will not price surge once they are chosen.

Sen. John Rizzo who sponsored the bill, says the state is not concerned one bit about the loss of sales tax revenue.

“No, every fiscal report that we’ve seen shows it makes the area hundreds of millions of dollars, it can create up to 30,000 jobs, it is an economic boom for the entire region,” Rizzo said.

Parson was asked if taxpayers can expect to pay more out of their pockets as the state begins multiple projects for the games.

“The World Cup has to take a part and the taxpayers will have to decide what their part is in this, but you know we’re gonna look at what’s best for the taxpayers, what’s best for the state of Missouri,” he said.

