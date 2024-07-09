Missouri Gov. Parson signs Blair’s Law covering celebratory gunfire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed a handful of bills Tuesday, including Blair’s Law, which stiffens penalties surrounding celebratory gunfire.

Tuesday’s bill signing was the culmination of several years of legislative efforts in honor of Blair Shanahan-Lane, who was struck and killed by celebratory gunfire in Kansas City, Missouri, when she was 12 years old.

Blair’s Law was part of Missouri Senate Bill 754, which contained several other public safety provisions. Parson signed the bill in a ceremony at the state capitol in Jefferson City.

KSHB 41 News reporter Megan Abundis spoke with Michele Shanahan DeMoss — Blair’s mother — last week about the bill finally becoming reality after her daughter died 13 years ago.

“A gun is supposed to be in the right hands; it’s not a toy; it shouldn’t just be fired recklessly, and too many people lose their life senselessly because someone is irresponsible with a gun,” she said in the interview.

The new law “specifies that a person commits the offense of unlawful discharge of a firearm if he or she recklessly discharges a firearm within or into the limits of a municipality. Any such person shall be guilty of a Class A misdemeanor for the first offense, a Class E felony for the second offense and a Class D felony for any third or subsequent offenses.”

