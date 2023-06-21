Missouri governor says he hasn't considered pardoning convicted KCPD Det. Eric DeValkenaere

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said he's not currently considering pardoning a former Kansas City detective who was convicted in the shooting death of Cameron Lamb in 2019.

In November 2021, Eric DeValkenaere was found guilty of second-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action for shooting and killing Lamb at his home.

DeValkenaere, who was sentenced to six years in prison, appealed the conviction.

Jackson County Circuit Court Judge J. Dale Youngs later ruled DeValkenaere could remain free during the appeal.

On June 13, Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Jean Peters Baker penned a letter to Parson urging him not to pardon DeValkenaere.

Baker said she sent the letter after receiving word that Parson was planning to do so.

On Thursday, during an appearance at a groundbreaking for the KCI 29 Industrial Park, Parson addressed Baker's letter, saying that's the first he's heard of a possible pardon for DeValkenaere.

"First of all, I’ve never even talked to the prosecutor, there’s never been a conversation," Parson said. "The first time I knew anything about it was when she sent a letter to our office, so there’s been a lot of propaganda about that."

In the letter, Baker asked Parson to not "use a political action to subvert the rule of law."

Parson said the letter was disturbing, calling it propaganda.

"What is a little disturbing about the whole ordeal is there’s no acknowledgment of it, there’s never no conversation from my office about it," he said. "I think for a prosecutor to go out on the forefront there, making it sound like we were, makes it a little irresponsible."

Parson said he hasn't received an application for executive clemency from DeValkenaere, nor has he had any contact with him or his legal team.

"We don’t know all the details of the case," he said. "I will tell you right now, we’re a long way from that."

As governor, Parson has the power to pardon DeValkenaere without him applying for clemency, something he addressed on Wednesday too.

"I could. I’m going to tell you again, look at the history at what we've done since I’ve been governor," Parson said. "There is nothing in place that we’ve had the conversation about pardoning this guy, nothing. So, it’s just a lot of propaganda."

