KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As some counties in Missouri struggle with the ongoing threats of a drought, Gov. Mike Parson issued an executive order to help assist them.

The order calls for the Missouri Department of Natural Resources to activate the state's Drought Assessment Committee.

In addition, Parson has also directed all state agencies to examine how they can assist communities impacted by the droughts.

“I know on my farm that conditions have deteriorated quickly, and we are hearing the same reports from countless other farm and ranch families across the state,” Parson said. “By responding now, early in this drought, we can greatly reduce the impact on our agricultural community and Missouri citizens. Our farmers are a critical resource for our state, and it is important that we assist them as much as possible through this difficult time.”

The order also will allow farmers access to water at state parks and conservation areas.

Officials with the department of natural resources will assess to see how state parks can be used for haying.

Special over-width hauling permits will made available which will waive certain fees and restrictions to farmers and ranchers moving hay.

The state's Soil and Water Conservation Commission will hold a special session on Monday, July, 25 to consider assistance and variances that can help agriculture producers.

—