Missouri hands-free law takes effect New Year's Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri drivers now have an additional reason to avoid using their phones while driving

In addition to preventing vehicle crashes that injure and kill, it can also help avoid unnecessary expenses.

The Hands-Free Law, which goes into effect in January 1st, states drivers can no longer physically hold or support their cellphone with any part of their body while driving.

"They can have their phone mounted in a phone holder or placed in the cup holder," Cass County Sheriff's Department Captain Ben Barbarick said.

The law has been on the books since August 2023, but there was a grace period.

Warnings will now be replaced with tickets.

The first hands-free violation will cost a driver $150. The fee for a second citation is up to $250. If you receive a third ticket within two years, it will cost $500.

Fines can be even higher if a violation occurs in a school or work zone.

If a violation causes a serious injury crash, the driver could face up to six months in jail and/or fines of up to $1,000.

A driver could face up to seven years in prison if the hands-free violation results in a fatal crash.

NBC 41's Fernanda Silva spoke to Missouri drivers who believe the change will be difficult for some people.

Tammy Bradhurst, a resident of Cleveland, Missouri, says the challenge will be greater for younger drivers.

"They are more connected to their phones because they’ve never known life without them," Bradhurst said.

The hands-free law is considered a secondary violation.

"It’s kind of like your seat belt , a secondary offense as well," said Barbarick. "This means police can only issue a citation after pulling the driver over for another violation, such as speeding."

