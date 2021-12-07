Missouri health agencies, schools told to halt health orders after court ruling

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt issued letters to local health agencies and public school districts Tuesday, informing them that they are required to stop enforcing mask mandates, quarantine orders and other health orders following a Cole County Circuit Court ruling that made public health orders null in Missouri.

In Robinson v. Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), a judge in the Cole County Circuit Court ruled that that the DHSS cannot create and enforce health orders or close public schools or places of assembly based on opinion.

Schmitt's letters argue that previous orders are now null and void and should not be enforced.

“Public health authorities and school districts have gone unchecked, issuing illegal and unconstitutional orders in their quest to aggregate, maintain, and exert their new-found power. My Office will enforce the Court’s order across the state,” Schmitt said.

In his letters, Schmitt told health authorities, "Failure to follow the court’s judgment may result in enforcement action against you to remove orders the court has determined are unconstitutional and illegal. We encourage you to take immediate action to remove all unconstitutional and illegal orders."

In the Nov. 22 ruling, the court stated that public health orders violate the separation of powers in the three-branch government system, and are inconsistent with the Missouri public health law framework.