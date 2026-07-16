Missouri health officials say more than 80 positive cases of cyclosporiasis identified in last week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports more than 80 positive cases of cyclosporiasis have been identified in the last week.

Cyclospora is a parasite that can cause cyclosporiasis, a type of food poisoning.

Health officials explained previous outbreaks have been linked to basil, bagged salads, lettuce mixes, cilantro, parsley, raspberries, snow peas and sweet peas.

MO DHSS recommends washing fruits and vegetables thoroughly. Produce must be cooked to 158° to kill the Cyclospora parasite, the health department said.

In a quick breakdown of facts, the health department shared there is no evidence cyclosporiasis can be spread person-to-person, and the exact cause of the outbreak is unknown at this time.

While some can fight off cyclosporiasis without treatment, MO DHSS said it can be “very uncomfortable" and there is no guarantee at-home treatments kill the parasite long-term.

Reach out to a health professional if you begin experiencing symptoms such as stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting, frequent/watery diarrhea, low-grade fever, loss of appetite, tiredness and dehydration.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment shared Wednesday that cases have “risen sharply” in the state since June. Thirty cases have been reported since June 24.

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