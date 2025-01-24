Missouri health officials suspend certain poultry activities in 4 southwest Missouri counties

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Agriculture suspended certain activities involving poultry and waterfowl in four southwest Missouri counties.

A release Friday afternoon indicated that federal officials have confirmed cases of highly pathogenic avian flu in commercial poultry flocks in Newton, Jasper, McDonald and Lawrence counties.

State and federal officials are continuing to monitor the cases and could extend the suspensions to other counties if additional cases are detected in the coming weeks.

All poultry and waterfowl auctions, shows and swap meets in the four counties are suspended following Friday’s announcement.

"The Missouri Department of Agriculture is working hard to contain and eliminate the HPAI virus," Missouri State Veterinarian Steve Strubberg said in Friday's announcement. "Restricting commingling of poultry is crucial to stopping the spread of avian influenza in Missouri. As always, we encourage all poultry producers to tighten biosecurity protocols."

The suspensions are only in place for the four affected counties. Other counties can continue auctions, shows and swap meets.

Poultry producers should report sick birds or an unusual increase in dead birds to the state veterinarian’s office at (573)-751-3377.

More information is available online.

Last month, KSHB 41's Ryan Gamboa covered new United States Department of Agriculture regulations related to avian flu.