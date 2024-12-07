USDA mandates raw milk be tested for avian flu, Kansas reports new cases

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. — The USDA is mandating that raw milk products be submitted for testing. Scripps News reported that officials believe it will help the USDA better understand the transmission and mutation of avian flu.

"This April it [HPAI] did show that it was able to move into other species, meaning dairy cattle," explained Dr. Justin Smith, Kansas Animal Health Commissioner, "We were concerned that it actually was the same virus, which you'll sometimes hear called H5N1 influenza as well."

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Dr. Justin Smith, Kansas Animal Health Commissioner

The Kansas Department of Agriculture told KSHB 41 that highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) is the strain commonly referred to in bird species. Following the virus's indication, it can spread through dairy cattle, it is commonly referred to as H5N1.

"It is basically this the same virus. We're dealing with it now in two different species right now across the states," added Dr. Smith.

Chip Somodevilla Migrating waterfowl lead to spike in Avian Flu cases in Kansas.



Original photo: A group of Canada Geese fly over the Ellipse near the White House December 18, 2006 in Washington, DC.

The presence of HPAI is nothing new, it has been on wildlife biologists' minds since the early 2000s. In 2022, HPAI's impact culled nearly 100 million birds, affecting egg prices across the United States.

"Right now we're seeing an influx of particularly Snow Geese and Ross's Geese in the state of Kansas. They seem to be one of the primary vectors for avian influenza," explained Tom Bidrowski, Migratory Game Bird Manager at the Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks. "When we do see new birds arriving, we start seeing a few outbreaks in our wild populations."

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Tom Bidrowski, Migratory Game Bird Manager, KDWP

KDWP said the recent spike in avian flu numbers is not having an overall impact on migratory waterfowl populations. It has impacted isolated avian flu cases in Douglas County, Kansas.

As of Dec. 6, 2024, Douglas County sits in red on an avian flu tracking map issued by the Kansas Department of Agriculture.

"That map represents our 'avian' version, HPAI. We did have a positive backyard flock recently in Douglas County," said Smith. "It was this relatively small flock of mixed birds. We went out and tested those birds and they did have it. It [Douglas] is considered a positive county now."

Kansas Department of Agriculture Kansas Department of Agriculture's map highlighting Avian influenza throughout the state. Douglas County reported the state's first HPAI case since April this week.

KDA reports that the location housing the backyard flock of birds is under certain disinfection requirements.

"There's no indication right now that any of our dairies are being impacted with this virus in the dairy world," Smith added.

At the end of November, KSHB 41 met Rachel Moser, the co-owner of Be Whole Again Farm. She runs a raw milk operation in Ray County, Missouri.

KSHB 41 News staff Cow at Be Whole Again Farm

"Raw milk is just one of those things that is really easy to digest," Moser said. "It comes straight out of the cow, straight into a paper filter, kind of like a coffee filter, and into a cooling tank. It’s just milk."

Moser's business journey in raw milk was to get people back to the old way. Be Whole Again Farm believes in safe food practices of the 21st century.

"Raw milk was what humans drank for forever until the industrial revolution," she explained. "In today’s day and age with refrigeration and cleaning chemicals... raw milk is not more dangerous than any other raw food."

Caroline Hogan KSHB spoke to a local farmer to discuss their safety practices when it comes to producing raw milk.

Moser utilizes various processes to determine milk quality and consistently checks on the welfare of her animals.

"I see my cows. If I see that she looks depressed or off... we’re checking for fevers and things like that," Moser added. "You can come and inspect my facilities and see with your own eyes we are being clean."

Be Whole Again Farm told KSHB 41 that a large part of the raw milk industry is to know your farmer.

California Dept. of Health

The Kansas Department of Agriculture said raw milk consumers and dairy farm workers are the most susceptible to infection of avian flu in milk.

"If you're buying pasteurized processed milk. That is not the milk we are looking at," Smith explained. "I would highly encourage folks that elect to consume raw milk, that they do their due diligence. They need to make sure the dairy providing that raw milk, their cows are not suffering from this disease."

To be clear, milk that's been pasteurized and purchased in a grocery store will not need to be submitted for avian flu testing. KDA told KSHB 41 that pasteurization is safe and raw products will be submitted for testing moving forward.

Cynthia Goldsmith, Jackie Katz/AP This 2005 electron microscope image shows an avian influenza A H5N1 virion.

"There are some concerns about raw milk that does have the virus in it. If it's being harvested from a cow that has the virus, there is a concern there and what the consumption of that virus is, we don't know yet," said Smith. "There's no indication that it's been a problem if those folks that have consumed it again from the pasteurization."

The Kansas Department of Agriculture last reported a case of HPAI in April 2024. New mandates are creating additional strain and responsibility in farmers' stewardship.

"The risk of getting someone sick," Moser added. "I could lose everything."

