Missouri Highway Patrol helps answer viewer question on Missouri's stop-arm law

A Northland viewer's question about school bus safety laws has prompted clarification from the Missouri State Highway Patrol about when drivers must stop for school buses at intersections.

Claudia reached out asking about Missouri law regarding stopping for school buses on divided streets and highways, specifically on 96th Street between North Oak and Highway 169. I took her question to the Missouri State Highway Patrol for answers.

The intersection at 96th Street and North Oak Trafficway creates common confusion for drivers due to its wide, busy design with a median-divided roadway and traffic light control.

"This is a much different intersection, because it is light controlled. Obviously, that's a median divided roadway, so she's still able to go straight even in that, in that or those drivers are able to go straight even in that situation," Corporal Justin Howard with the Missouri Highway Patrol said.

On four-lane roads with medians, drivers on the opposite side of the road do not need to stop when a school bus stops with its stop arm extended.

However, at four-way intersections, the rules change. Drivers behind the bus must stop, and drivers traveling towards or turning in the direction of the bus must also stop, while others can proceed with caution depending on their position relative to the bus and signal light.

Although that changes if there is a four-way intersection with a median. Cars behind the bus must stop. All other drivers must proceed with caution.

"If a school bus is stopped, stop arm is out, red lights are illuminated. All lanes of the roadway are to stop," Howard said.

When drivers are uncertain about the rules, Highway Patrol offers simple advice: slow down and be cautious.

"No meeting, no event is worth, you know, not paying attention to these types of violations, that the precious cargo that's being transported on these school buses is extremely important, not only to the families, the schools, the community," Howard said.

Kansas has similar stop-arm laws to Missouri's regulations.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says they will continue enforcing stop-arm violations as they encounter them.

