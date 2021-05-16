Missouri Highway Patrol investigating after man shot by police

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating after a man was shot by Grandview, Mo., police officers Sunday morning.

Authorities say Grandview police received a 911 call around 6:45 a.m. of a man armed with a handgun who wanted to confront officers at The View park. When officers arrived, they saw a man in the distance.

Police say the man aggressively approached officers with a hand gun. The officers said they felt challenged and threatened, and fired their guns, striking the man.

The man is being treated at the hospital.

The MSHP investigative team is on scene.

