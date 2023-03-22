Missouri House approves 1-mile buffer requirement between landfills, municipalities

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Representatives approved a one-mile buffer requirement between landfills and nearby municipalities, following public concern about a proposed landfill in south Kansas City.

The bill, which passed 139-16, is now headed to the Missouri Senate.

The measure doubles the pre-existing half-mile buffer to one mile.

“I applaud my House colleagues for their resounding ‘yes’ vote on this important measure,” said Rep. Mike Haffner, who proposed the bill. “Existing statute is insufficient and we, as lawmakers, have a responsibility to move to protect the lives and livelihoods of thousands of Missourians affected by a threatened landfill on their front step.”

Haffner said the vote comes after Missourians sent "thousands of emails, letters and phone calls" to show support.

The city of Raymore held a public forum in February to speak out on the proposal.

The proposed south Kansas City landfill would sit on 960 acres of privately-owned land between Peterson and Horridge roads from east to west, and Missouri 150 Highway and 155th Street from north to south. The proposed landfill sits within one mile of Raymore, and would break the buffer requirement if the measure is enacted.

The developer of the proposed south KC landfill has not made contact with government officials or taken other steps to begin the formal development process, according to a release.