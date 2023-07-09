Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Missouri House Minority Leader Crystal Quade announces bid for governor

Crystal Quade
David A. Lieb/AP
In this Jan. 14, 2019, photo, Missouri state Rep. Crystal Quade stands in front of a map displaying Missouri's 163 House districts in an office at the state Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo. Quade was chosen by House Democratic colleagues as the chamber's new minority leader. She is one of at least 33 women in top legislative leadership positions in state capitols around the country. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb)
Crystal Quade
Posted at 1:47 PM, Jul 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-09 14:47:42-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri House Minority Leader Crystal Quade (D-Springfield) announced Sunday she is running for governor.

Quade will run against Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, who previously announcedhe was also running for governor as a Republican, and current Missouri Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe.

"Missouri doesn’t need more of the same," Quade said on Twitter.

The Democratic house floor leader shared a campaign video on social media to announce the news.

Quade, who represents District 132 in Greene County, is running to replace Gov. Mike Parson, who is not able to run again in 2024 due to term limits.

Since being elected to her first term in office in November 2016, Quade has served as the Democratic House Floor Leader for the 100th and 101st general assemblies.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

OTT App_480x360.jpg

Download the app