Missouri House Minority Leader Crystal Quade announces bid for governor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri House Minority Leader Crystal Quade (D-Springfield) announced Sunday she is running for governor.

Quade will run against Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, who previously announcedhe was also running for governor as a Republican, and current Missouri Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe.

"Missouri doesn’t need more of the same," Quade said on Twitter.

The Democratic house floor leader shared a campaign video on social media to announce the news.

Missouri doesn’t need more of the same.



I’m running for Governor so the people working extra shifts today can make life better for their kids tomorrow.



Quade, who represents District 132 in Greene County, is running to replace Gov. Mike Parson, who is not able to run again in 2024 due to term limits.

Since being elected to her first term in office in November 2016, Quade has served as the Democratic House Floor Leader for the 100th and 101st general assemblies.

