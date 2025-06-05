Watch Now
Missouri House to convene Monday to review stadium funding bill

Senate passed the bill Thursday morning
Missouri is inching closer to finalizing an offer to help the Chiefs and Royals pay for new or renovated stadiums in the state.
Members of the Missouri House of Representatives will meet Monday in Jefferson City to discuss a proposal to help fund stadiums for professional sports teams.

The Missouri Senate passed Senate Bill 3 early Thursday morning during a special legislative session.

The bill creates the Show Me Sports Investment Act. This establishes a method to use sales and income tax dollars generated at a stadium to pay off construction loans to build or renovate a stadium.

To qualify, the stadium project must include more than 30,000 seats, serve a professional baseball or football team, and the total project must cost more than $500 million.

This offer is a counter to Kansas' STAR Bonds law that would use sales tax dollars to pay for up to 70% of a project should either team relocate to Kansas.

Missouri's funding method can pay for up to 50% of a project. It requires the county or city where the stadium is located to dedicate public funds to the project as well. No local municipality has committed public money to a project as of yet.

“I’m not opposed to increasing taxes as long as it goes to things that benefit the public,” said Ebony Germany, a Chiefs fan visiting Kansas City.

Both the Royals and Chiefs support the proposal.

“We’re talking 1 to 2 billion dollars worth of construction both within the stadium as well as the surrounding district,” a lobbyist representing the Royals told a Senate committee Tuesday about possible plans for building a new stadium in Missouri.

“The plan to stay in Missouri would be to renovate Arrowhead. It is a plan that costs $1.15 billion,” a Chiefs lobbyist told the fiscal oversight committee.

Some senators tried to add a property tax cap to the bill in order to give taxpayers some relief. The final version of the Senate bill gives 97 counties the option to cap property taxes through a vote of the people. Jackson and Clay counties are not included in that list.

Experts predict the House might vote on the bill by Wednesday, June 11, at the earliest.

