Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Missouri, Kansas politicians react to President Biden withdrawing from re-election campaign

Joe Biden Kamala Harris
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Evan Vucci/AP
FILE - President Joe Biden walks with Vice President Kamala Harris after speaking on updated guidance on face mask mandates and COVID-19 response, in the Rose Garden of the White House, May 13, 2021, in Washington. Harris is capping off a controversial first year in office, creating history as the first woman of color in her position while fending off criticism and complaints over her focus and agenda. While she’s sought to make the office her own, Harris has struggled at times with the constraints of a global pandemic and the realities of a role focused squarely on promoting the president. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Joe Biden Kamala Harris
Posted at 1:35 PM, Jul 21, 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — President Joe Biden announced Sunday he is dropping his bid for re-election. Within moments, reactions started to pour in from political leaders in Missouri and Kansas.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, a fellow Democrat, offered praise for Biden.

Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas, also a Democrat, also offered praise for Biden.

Missouri Republicans, meanwhile, were quick to question whether he should remain president if he is unable to continue his campaign.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone