Missouri, Kansas politicians react to President Biden withdrawing from re-election campaign

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — President Joe Biden announced Sunday he is dropping his bid for re-election. Within moments, reactions started to pour in from political leaders in Missouri and Kansas.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, a fellow Democrat, offered praise for Biden.

For more than five decades, President Biden has made it his life’s work to better our country for hardworking Americans. Above all, he has been firm in his desire to safeguard democracy in a time of hyper-polarization and divisiveness. I thank him for his service and steadfast… — Laura Kelly (@LauraKellyKS) July 21, 2024

Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas, also a Democrat, also offered praise for Biden.

President Biden is one of the finest public servants in our nation’s history, and he showed it again today.



His presidency saw us rise from challenges of the pandemic era to rising health, safety, and prosperity for our country. I thank him for his work for the American people. https://t.co/F72jKTOOqj — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) July 21, 2024

Missouri Republicans, meanwhile, were quick to question whether he should remain president if he is unable to continue his campaign.

Then RESIGN your office. If you can’t run a mere political campaign, you can’t be President https://t.co/wbO9fs0TyN — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) July 21, 2024

Biden should resign immediately if he is so impaired.

No matter who the Democrats pick, Donald J Trump will be the 47th President of the United States. https://t.co/MMu9x4HFdO — Jay Ashcroft (@JayAshcroftMO) July 21, 2024