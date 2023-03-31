Missouri lawmaker proposes measure freezing property taxes for seniors

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A measure is moving through the Missouri legislature aimed at freezing property taxes for seniors aged 65 and older.

Missouri Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer of Parkville proposed the provision.

“I hear a lot from seniors in my district who say, 'Look, I’m living on a fixed income and my home is my biggest asset, it’s my nest egg, I’ve saved my entire life, I’ve paid off my loans on my home and then the government comes in and doubles or triples my property tax assessment in a single assessment cycle,'" Luetkemeyer said.

Gail McCann Beatty, Jackson County's director of assessment, said the measure is a homestead exemption and it's one she supports.

"If we can get a homestead exemption for our senior citizens, I think that would be fabulous," Beatty said. "Our seniors spend 30-40 years in their homes, they get their homes paid off and then they have that tax bill left. Many of them are on fixed incomes and it is difficult for them to pay those bills."

Luetkemeyer's measure comes at a time when some people in Jackson County are concerned about an increase in property values.

Beatty said a 30% increase is an average across the county that extends over a two year period.

"If you go and look at Johnson County or Wyandotte County who actually reassess every year, if you add their last two years, we are right in the ball park as to where they were over that last two years," Beatty said.

She added the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on the housing market is a reason for the increase in property values.

Beatty's office is trying to educate people on the assessment process with a videoas well meetings for people to learn more about the increase.

The next scheduled meeting date is below:



Wednesday, April 5, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Mid Continent Public Library, North Independence 317 W 24 Highway, Independence MO, 64050

Increasing costs concern organizatons like The Kansas City Shepherd's Center. The nonprofit serves senior adults.

"They are being priced out of their home, and right now that’s a crisis because we don’t have enough services for older adults," said Janet Baker, executive director at the Kansas City Shepherd Center

Jackson County resident Janie Flynn said she's bracing for her tax bill.

"You have to find a way to pay it and fortunately everyone once in a while, I can dip into something for things like, that but I try not to," Flynn said.

Luetkemeyer said his measure could go into effect Aug. 28 if lawmakers approve it and the governor signs off.

—