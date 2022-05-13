Missouri lawmakers adopt US House districts with GOP edge

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Legislature has approved new congressional districts that are expected to continue Republicans' edge in upcoming elections.

The 22-11 vote Thursday night by the Senate ended a stalemate that had dominated the legislative session.

The bill now goes to Gov. Mike Parson to become law. After approving the bill, the Senate adjourned for the session session — cutting off work on all other bills.

Missouri and New Hampshire are the only states that had not at least enacted a congressional redistricting plan based on the 2020 census.

Several other states had their plans overturned by courts for improperly favoring either Democrats or Republicans.

