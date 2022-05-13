Watch
Missouri lawmakers adopt US House districts with GOP edge

Redistricting Missouri
David A. Lieb/AP
FILE -Missouri state Rep. Doug Richey points out elements of a proposed congressional redistricting map to fellow lawmakers during a House debate on Monday, May 9, 2022, in Jefferson City, Missouri. The Missouri Legislature gave final approval Thursday, May 12, 2022 to new congressional districts that are expected to continue Republicans' electoral edge in a former swing state that has trended increasingly red.(AP Photo/David A. Lieb, File)
Posted at 10:41 PM, May 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-12 23:41:12-04

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Legislature has approved new congressional districts that are expected to continue Republicans' edge in upcoming elections.

The 22-11 vote Thursday night by the Senate ended a stalemate that had dominated the legislative session.

The bill now goes to Gov. Mike Parson to become law. After approving the bill, the Senate adjourned for the session session — cutting off work on all other bills.

Missouri and New Hampshire are the only states that had not at least enacted a congressional redistricting plan based on the 2020 census.

Several other states had their plans overturned by courts for improperly favoring either Democrats or Republicans.

