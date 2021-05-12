Missouri lawmakers pass gas tax increase

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Republican lawmakers in Missouri have passed a bill to raise the gas tax for the first time in decades.

The GOP-led House on Tuesday voted 104-52 to gradually raise Missouri's 17-cent gas tax to pay for road and bridge maintenance.

If signed by Republican Gov. Mike Parson, the measure would raise the tax by 2.5 cents a year until it hits 29.5 cents per gallon in 2025.

The increase would begin in October 2021.

Drivers could get a refund if they save their gas receipts.

Supporters say the money is needed to maintain the state's roads and bridges.

But other GOP lawmakers argued the tax hike will impact poor families the most.