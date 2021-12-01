Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Missouri lawmakers pre-file more than 300 bills for the oncoming session

Bills range from critical race theory to open carry
items.[0].image.alt
Lexi Sutter - 41 Action News
The Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City.
Missouri_Capitol_
Posted at 5:36 PM, Dec 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-01 18:45:41-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lawmakers have pre-filed more than 300 bills to discuss in the upcoming 2022 legislative session.

The bills reflect a wide array of interests and hit on some of the latest controversies brought on by social justice movements and the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Branson lawmaker has filed one bill aimed at banning critical race theory in public schools. Another bill would prohibit employers from requiring their employees get vaccinated for COVID-19.

Kansas City-area lawmakers are among the many pre-filing ahead of the session.

Kansas City Rep. Richard Brown filed another that would allow local governments to enact ordinances that regulate firearms.

Northland Rep. Chris Brown introduced one bill to change how the Kansas City Police Department is funded.

The 2022 Missouri legislative session will start in about a month.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Win a virtual chat with Santa!