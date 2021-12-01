Missouri lawmakers pre-file more than 300 bills for the oncoming session

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lawmakers have pre-filed more than 300 bills to discuss in the upcoming 2022 legislative session.

The bills reflect a wide array of interests and hit on some of the latest controversies brought on by social justice movements and the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Branson lawmaker has filed one bill aimed at banning critical race theory in public schools. Another bill would prohibit employers from requiring their employees get vaccinated for COVID-19.

Kansas City-area lawmakers are among the many pre-filing ahead of the session.

Kansas City Rep. Richard Brown filed another that would allow local governments to enact ordinances that regulate firearms.

Northland Rep. Chris Brown introduced one bill to change how the Kansas City Police Department is funded.

The 2022 Missouri legislative session will start in about a month.