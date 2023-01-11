Missouri Legislative Black Caucus Chair reacts to MU's decision not to punish student for racist messages

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Legislative Black Caucus Chair Marlene Terry, D-St. Louis, spoke Tuesday on the University of Missouri's decision not to punish a student for sending racist messages through social media.

Terry believed what the student said was wrong and that her language caused genuine distress among the Black student body, leaving them feeling unprotected and unappreciated on campus.

"This incident underscores the importance of education that’s conscious of difference and teaches the pain our words and deeds can cause when they are fueled by division, hate and ignorance," Terry said in a news release.

Terry's comments came a day after a review by the university determined it had no grounds to discipline the student.

According to the university's review, the student’s racial slur was expressed in a direct message to her friend and not communicated in a way that harassed any individual, giving her First Amendment protection.

“First Amendment law does not allow a public university to punish speech only because it is racist or hateful – even when that speech is diametrically opposed to our values,” said Mun Choi, president of the University of Missouri. “Our university community will not be defined by the actions of one individual, but instead by our deep and collective commitment to be welcoming to all.”

Choi called the student's language "reprehensible" and condemned any language deemed racist, discriminatory and hateful to the university's community in a statement last December.

Terry thought the university's First Amendment defense of the student was reasonable but emphasized that the incident proves

“While Dr. Mun Choi and the University of Missouri make a compelling argument that the First Amendment protects the right to private speech — no matter how hateful or divisive — this incident still illustrates just how far we still have go to ensure students, faculty and staff of all backgrounds feel welcome on Missouri’s flagship campus," Terry said.

Terry wants the university to increase its efforts against ideologies such as racism despite the decision.

"Our caucus will watch for their next steps vigilantly," Terry said.

