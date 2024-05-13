Missouri legislators pass a new budget: here’s its impact on Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — From roads to healthcare and World Cup soccer, Missouri’s 2025 budget will have an impact on Kansas City.

The legislature passed a budget Friday. The $51 billion package takes effect in July 2024, pending approval from Governor Mike Parson.

Aside from funding the typical government roles, this budget sets aside money for several projects in the Kansas City area.

About $53 million will go toward improving Interstates 29 and 35, along with Highway 169 in Clay and Platte counties.

Children’s Mercy Hospital will receive $25 million to build a mental health crisis center. The budget also sets aside money for the University of Missouri - Kansas City’s Health Sciences District Development in the city’s Hospital Hill neighborhood.

Legislators dedicated $17 million to costs associated with the World Cup coming to Kansas City’s GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in 2026. The state dedicated about $52 million to the event in last year’s budget.

Kansas City’s riverfront will get funding assistance from the state. The budget boost comes just after the KC Current opened CPKC Stadium and announced plans for a mixed-use development adjacent to the women’s soccer stadium.