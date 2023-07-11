Missouri Lottery player wins $3 million ticket from Lee's Summit QuikTrip

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One woman won a life-changing $3 million prize from a scratchers ticket from a QuikTrip in Lee's Summit.

The winner claimed the first of three available $3 million prizes from the "$3,000,000 Spectacular" ticket.

“Thank you Lord! What a blessing!” the winner said, according to the Missouri Lottery.

The woman said her strategy was to select a ticket in the middle of the pack.

"Number 12 in a pack is a good ticket for me," she said.

A total of $34.7 million in prizes has been claimed from "$3,000,000 Spectacular" scratcher tickets, which cost $30 to play.

