Missouri Lottery player wins $3 million ticket from Lee's Summit QuikTrip

Gerry Broome/AP
In this Thursday, July 17, 2014 photo, scratch-off lottery tickets for sale are on display at Eagles Express in Knightdale, N.C. North Carolinas lottery has steadily grown over its first decade and its leaders say it has room to grow even more in the coming years. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Posted at 9:31 AM, Jul 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-11 10:31:44-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One woman won a life-changing $3 million prize from a scratchers ticket from a QuikTrip in Lee's Summit.

The winner claimed the first of three available $3 million prizes from the "$3,000,000 Spectacular" ticket.

“Thank you Lord! What a blessing!” the winner said, according to the Missouri Lottery.

The woman said her strategy was to select a ticket in the middle of the pack.

"Number 12 in a pack is a good ticket for me," she said.

A total of $34.7 million in prizes has been claimed from "$3,000,000 Spectacular" scratcher tickets, which cost $30 to play.

