Missouri Marine among service members killed in Afghanistan

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Missouri Marine from a St. Louis suburb has been identified as among those killed in Thursday’s suicide bomber attack in Afghanistan.

Several reports, including from United States Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo), identified the service member as Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz of Wentzville, Missouri.

Schmitz was one of 13 U.S. service members killed in Thursday’s attacks, which also claimed the lives of dozens of Afghanistan residents.

An additional 18 U.S. service members and 200 others were injured in the blast.

This is a developing story and will be updated.