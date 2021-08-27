Watch
Missouri Marine among service members killed in Afghanistan

Wali Sabawoon/AP
Smoke rises from a deadly explosion outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. Two suicide bombers and gunmen have targeted crowds massing near the Kabul airport, in the waning days of a massive airlift that has drawn thousands of people seeking to flee the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Wali Sabawoon)
Posted at 2:06 PM, Aug 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-27 15:06:08-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Missouri Marine from a St. Louis suburb has been identified as among those killed in Thursday’s suicide bomber attack in Afghanistan.

Several reports, including from United States Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo), identified the service member as Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz of Wentzville, Missouri.

Schmitz was one of 13 U.S. service members killed in Thursday’s attacks, which also claimed the lives of dozens of Afghanistan residents.

An additional 18 U.S. service members and 200 others were injured in the blast.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

