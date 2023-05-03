Watch Now
Missouri native Sheryl Crow to be inducted in Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Singer Sheryl Crow was born in Kennett, Missouri in 1962.
Posted at 12:05 PM, May 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-03 13:05:21-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sheryl Crow may say that sometimes she has a big mouth, but that mouth landed her a spot in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The Kennett, Missouri, native and University of Missouri alumni was announced as part of the 13-person class for the hall of fame Wednesday.

Crow's career has grown over the years, from being a backup singer for Michael Jackson during his Bad tour back in the late 1980s, to the launch of her debut album "Tuesday Night Music Club" in 1994.

Her debut album earned her three Grammy Award wins, contributing to the nine total Grammy Awards wins she's won throughout her career.

Since that breakout debut, she has produced numerous hits like "Real Gone," which was famously used as the song for the opening scene of Pixar movie "Cars," "Everyday Is a Winding Road" and "My Favorite Mistake."

Crow's success on the music front was strong enough to help her forge a career in Hollywood, with the Missouri native making numerous guest appearances on shows like "One Tree Hill," "Hannah Montana" and "30 Rock," in addition to serving as the headline music act on Saturday Night Live.

Crow will be inducted on Nov. 3 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The 13-person class also features Willie Nelson, Rage Against the Machine, Missy Elliott and lyricist Bernie Taupin.

