Missouri politicians call on Greitens to exit Senate race following accusation of abuse

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri politicians are calling for former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens to exit the Senate race after Greiten's ex-wife accused him of physical abuse and "unstable" behavior in court documents released Monday.

Missouri Rep. Vicky Hartzler, who is running for Senate against Greitens, spoke out, calling attention to the pattern of accusations against Greitens .

"I’m extremely troubled by the new allegations of abuse by Eric Greitens from his ex-wife," Hartzler said. "This is a pattern of criminal behavior that makes Eric unfit to hold any public office. He should drop out of the U.S. Senate race immediately and seek immediate professional help."

Lucas Kunce, another candidate in the race, seconded Hartzler's statement, saying "Eric Greitens should be in prison," and "needs to immediately drop out of the race."

Missouri Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden condemned Greitens in a Tweet.

Real men don’t abuse their wife. Real men don’t abuse their children. Eric Greitens is not a real man. He is a fake, failed politician and a terrible human being. Full stop. #MOLeg #MOSen #MOGov https://t.co/tNlPPJ4Zn5 — Caleb Rowden (@calebrowden) March 21, 2022

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt also reacted to the allegations, calling them "disgusting" and "sickening."

"The behavior described in this affidavit is cause for Eric Greitens to be in prison, not on the ballot for U.S. Senate. He should end his campaign immediately," Schmitt said.

Greiten's campaign manager, Dylan Johnson, denied the validity of the alleged abuse.

"His ex-wife is engaged in a last-ditch attempt to vindictively destroy her ex-husband,” Johnson said. “Eric has always been a great Dad, who loves his boys and has always put them first, and that is why he is filing for full custody of his children.”