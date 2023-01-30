Missouri Public Service Commission announces new area code for 816 region

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Public Service Commission announced Monday a new area code in the 816 area code region in Missouri.

The new 975 area code will coexist everywhere in this region with the 816 area code.

All local calls within this region must be dialed using ten digits rather than seven digits due to the 988 abbreviated dialing code for the national suicide prevention and mental health crisis hotline launched last July.

The 816 area code serves cities such as Kansas City, St. Joseph, Richmond, Odessa and Adrian.

All existing 816 area code customers will retain their current area code in the overlay area and their telephone numbers will not be changed.

The Commission originally adopted an overlay plan for the 816 and 314 area codes in an order issued back in October 2000.

However, the following year, the Commission delayed the implementation of the area code overlay relief plans indefinitely to allow time to test the effectiveness of telephone number conservation efforts.

“Telephone number conservation efforts were successful and we were able to delay the area code overlay implementation plan for the 816 area code for more than 21 years,” said Public Service Commission Chairman Scott Rupp. “The exhaustion of available telephone numbers led to an overlay plan and the introduction of the new 557 area code in the 314 area code region in August of last year.”

The North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA) indicated to the Commission that telephone numbering in the 816 area code is nearing exhaustion and projects it will exhaust in the second quarter of 2024.

Aug. 8 is the earliest date companies can request telephone numbers with the 975 area code and Oct. 13 is the earliest the 975 area code will be activated.

However, both dates could be pushed back depending on when telephone numbers actually exhaust in the 816 area code.

—