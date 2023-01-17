Missouri Rep Alford to serve on House Armed Services, Agriculture committees

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rep. Mark Alford of Missouri's 4th Congressional District announced he was selected to the House Armed Services and House Agriculture committees.

The former Kansas City anchorman is filling the void left by former Rep. Vicky Hartzler, who served on both committees.

“It’s an honor to serve on the two most critical committees for Missouri’s 4th Congressional District in my first term in Congress,” Alford said in a written statement. “Supporting our military and our nation’s food supply are the most important issues to our national security and I’ll never stop fighting from the House Armed Services Committee and House Agriculture Committee.”

While the Armed Services Committee focuses on defense and military assets, the Agriculture Committee "advocates for the interest of our nation’s farmers, ranchers" and related business.

Before taking the oath of office, Alford sat down with KSHB 41 News Anchor Taylor Hemnes s. Alford told Hemness that he had his sights set on both committees.

“We have two strong military bases in the 4th Congressional District. We’re trying to get on the House Armed Services Committee and the Ag Committee, to make sure that our bases are protected,” Alford said.

Both Whiteman Air Force Base and Fort Leonard Wood are located in Missouri's 4th District.