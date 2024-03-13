Missouri representatives work together to hold USPS accountable

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three Missouri representatives are joining forces to hold the United States Postal Service accountable for delivering bills late.

Reps. Sam Graves (R), Emanuel Cleaver II (D) and Mark Alford (R) introduced the “Pony Up Act” this week.

The proposed legislation seeks to protect consumers by ensuring USPS absorbs the blame for late bill delivery.

“Multiple constituent complaints have been registered regarding late fees needing to be paid regularly due to bills being delivered late,” according to a press release from Graves. “Multiple municipal utilities have also complained that their bills aren’t arriving to their customers in a timely manner.”

Ultimately, USPS would pay any late fees customers face due to late bill delivery.

Cleaver said he’s tired of his constituents being “forced to foot the bill for insufficient, untimely mail service,” which Alford echoed in saying USPS’ service as of late has been “unacceptable.”

Anyone affected by a late delivery fee could seek reimbursement by filing a claim via an online portal or in-person at any post office.

“Late deliveries aren’t just a frustration; they cost people money,” Graves said. “… If the Postal Service can’t get their act together and get bills delivered on time, then they should pony up and pay the late fee.”

The entire bill, which also would require a report on delayed mail, can be viewed here.

