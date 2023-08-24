Missouri schools taking part in morning practice days before high school football season kicks off

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo — Schools across Kansas and Missouri are having to adjust high school sports practices due to the ongoing heat wave.

Blue Springs High School is one of those schools, its football team opted for morning practice and has been on the field starting at 5:15 a.m. since Tuesday ahead of its game against Staley High School Friday night.

"It was an easy decision you know, we got to take care of our guys but also prepare for Stayley football team," said Jed Paulsen, BSHS Head Football Coach. "Our school district will do a great job on making that decision and doing the right thing for the kids, my job is to get them ready and we're gonna be ready."

Trainers and additional support staff have been taking part in morning practice with the team, according to Logan Prins athletic trainer at Blue Springs High. The district uses a wet bulb device to get a better reading of outdoor conditions. The device is located on top of the Blue Springs Peve football stadium and is used by other surrounding cities to determine if outside activities need to be adjusted.

Other BSHS fall sports are taking part in morning practice including the school's cross country team. Head Coach Peter McDavitt says athletes have had to wear glow sticks to adjust to the dark early morning hours.

"We are gonna go out on the roads and we've been on the track for the first two workouts this week in the morning," said McDavitt. "We have glowsticks on all the kids, we're gonna have a couple of kids that have lights on so they can see the ground and have coaches out there in their cars following them around."

As of now, no BSHS matches or games have been impacted due to the heat.