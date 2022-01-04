Missouri sees increase in fatal crashes in 2021

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In 2021, Missouri saw its highest number of traffic fatalities since 2006, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.

It was the first time since 2006 that Missouri crossed the 1,000 fatality threshold, with 1,004 people killed in traffic crashes throughout the year.

MoDOT said fatality totals had been on a steady decline for nearly a decade.

However, 2020 brought a break from that decline. And 2021's fatality total is around a 3% increase over 2020.

One common denominator in fatal crashes was lack of seatbelt use, according to MoDOT. Around two-thirds of fatal crashes involved occupants not using a seat belt.

Other common factors include cellphone usage and speeding.

Show-Me Zero is the Missouri strategic highway safety plan and encourages drivers to buckle up, put the phone down, slow down and drive sober.

