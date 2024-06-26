Missouri Sen. Rizzo resigns; legislator set to take role with Jackson County Sports Authority

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo submitted his resignation Wednesday to Missouri Gov. Mike Parson.

Rizzo (D-11th District, Jackson County) timed his resignation to take effect at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, June 30.

“It has been an honor to represent the citizens, communities and businesses of Jackson County in the Missouri General Assembly for the past 14 years and to work with my colleagues to fulfill our state’s motto of letting '…the good of the people be the supreme law,'" Rizzo said in his resignation.

But Rizzo, 43, won’t be out of the public spotlight for very long.

KSHB 41 News reporter Charlie Keegan reports Rizzo has reached a deal to become executive director of the Jackson County Sports Authority, taking over from Jim Rowland, who retired from the position earlier this year.

Sports Authority Board Chairman Shawn Foster told Keegan that Rizzo has signed a contract and is set to begin at the organization’s next meeting on July 16.

Rizzo’s leadership of the sports authority comes at a time when Jackson County and Missouri are looking to get back in front of the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals as part of the discussion of future stadiums for the two clubs.

He was first elected to the Missouri House of Representatives in 2011 and served until 2016 when he successfully ran for Missouri Senate.

Rizzo’s 11th district seat was up for election this fall. He had not filed for re-election.

One Democrat — Robert Sauls — has filed for the seat. Three Republicans — Aaron McMullen, Joe Nicola and David Martin — will square off in the August primary to see who will advance to the November general election.

