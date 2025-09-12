Missouri Senate approves new congressional map; Trump praises lawmakers' work

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Senate voted 21-11 on Friday afternoon to pass legislation that would redraw the state's congressional districts.

The legislation, House Bill 1, passed the Missouri House earlier this week.

The bill now goes to the desk of Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe.

Kehoe released a statement after the bill passed in the Missouri Senate:

"The Missouri FIRST Map has officially passed the Missouri Senate and is now headed to my desk, where we will review the legislation and sign it into law soon," Kehoe said in the statement. "The legislature also passed critically needed IP reform, giving Missouri voters the chance to protect our Constitution at the ballot box."

"I want to thank the bill sponsors and handlers in the House and Senate, Republican leadership, and every member of the legislature for their work this week."

President Donald Trump praised Missouri lawmakers for their successful effort to redraw congressional districts in the state.

Thank you very much to the Great State of Missouri for the Redistricting which will, hopefully, give us an additional Seat in Congress! A new, much fairer, and much improved, Congressional Map, has now overwhelmingly passed both Chambers of the Missouri Legislature. Congratulations to Governor Mike Kehoe, Senate President Pro Tempore Cindy O'Laughlin, Senate Majority Floor Leader Tony Luetkemeyer, Speaker Pro Tem Chad Perkins, Representative Dirk Deaton, and many other Patriotic Legislators, for your FANTASTIC work on this new Map, which will help send an additional MAGA Republican to Congress in the 2026 Midterm Elections. It is wonderful to see Republicans in the “Show Me State” standing up to Save our Country, and, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. THANK YOU MISSOURI —MAGA2026!

Voters will now have 90 days to get enough signatures to put the final decision in their own hands at the polls.

Congressman Emanuel Cleaver II, whose district would be drastically altered in the new map of congressional districts, released a statement on today's action by the Missouri Senate:

“Despite tens of thousands of Missourians taking the time to call their state lawmakers and travel to Jefferson City to voice their opposition, Republicans in the Missouri Legislature followed the marching orders dictated by power brokers in D.C. and took the unprecedented step of enacting mid-decade redistricting without an updated census.

“While I’m grateful to the lawmakers in both parties who refused to go along with this power grab, I’m deeply disappointed that Missouri’s Legislature put the wishes of Washington above the voices of their own constituents and the needs of our communities. Whether it is families in Kansas City, the labor community, the business community, or the faith community, I know that the people of Missouri share in that disappointment.

“However, I want to be very clear to those who are frustrated by today’s outcome: this fight is far from over. Together, in the courts and in the streets, we will continue pushing to ensure the law is upheld, justice prevails, and this unconstitutional gerrymander is defeated.”

The maps included in HB 1, dubbed the Missouri First Map, was part of Kehoe's call for a special session to redraw the maps earlier this month.

If signed by Kehoe, the new districts would split the Kansas City area into three different congressional districts from the current two.

This is a developing story and will be updated.