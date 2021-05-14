Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Missouri Senate votes to block federal gun law enforcement

items.[0].image.alt
Scripps Video
Guns.png
Posted at 9:15 PM, May 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-13 22:15:53-04

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri senators on Thursday passed a bill to block local police from enforcing federal gun laws, sending the bill to the House just hours before lawmakers' Friday deadline.

The Republican-led state Senate voted 22-10 in favor of the bill.

If enacted, the Missouri measure would penalize local police departments if their officers enforce federal gun laws.

Those agencies could be sued and would face minimum $50,000 fines.

Federal law enforcement could still enforce federal gun laws, but any Missouri officers would be barred from helping.

Republican backers have said they're motivated by the possibility of new federal gun restrictions under Democratic President Joe Biden and the Democratic-led U.S. House.

Idaho's Republican Gov. Brad Little signed a similar bill into law Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Shining a spotlight on the 2021 graduates!