Missouri sets record for medical marijuana sales in July

Gillian Flaccus/AP
In this April 8, 2019, photo, a jar of medical marijuana sits on the counter at Western Oregon Dispensary in Sherwood, Ore. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus)
Posted at 2:58 PM, Aug 09, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri broke a record for the single most medical marijuana sales in a month in July, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (MDHSS).

The state recorded $21 million in sales – the most since sales began in the state last October, the department said in a news release.

Medical marijuana sales in Missouri since October.

Missouri voters passed Amendment 2 in November 2018, legalizing medical marijuana in the state.

Since then, the MDHSS has approved the opening of 135 dispensaries, 36 infused-products manufacturers and 26 marijuana-cultivation facilities.

To date, Missourians have purchased roughly $91.4 million worth of medical marijuana.

In Missouri, about 135,000 patients and caregivers are currently licensed by the state.

