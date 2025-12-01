Missouri sports betting officially launches Dec. 1

KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas. Share your story idea with Olivia .

Sports betting officially became legal in Missouri Monday, Dec. 1, marking the end of a long wait for gamblers who previously had to cross state lines to place their bets.

The new law, approved by voters in November 2024, allows Missourians to place bets through mobile apps and at in-person sportsbooks located at casinos and some stadiums.

For Kansas City Chiefs fans, the first opportunity to bet from inside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium will be during Sunday night's game against the Houston Texans.

I previously asked tailgaiters their thoughts on this long-awaited development, as well as how they placed their bets before the launch.

KSHB Seth Teague

"I was sitting outside his house, like three blocks into Leawood, off State Line, and eventually just came out," said Seth Teague, a Chiefs fan and sports gambler. "He was like, you know, you have a nice truck. I don't think you're a criminal. You can just park in my driveway."

The drive across State Line to Kansas was a common experience among Missouri bettors.

"Having to drive to Kansas every time you want to bet is kind of a pain. So now, if I'm just on the couch, I can just make my bets," said Edward Nylander, a Kansas City, Missouri, resident.

The new system will generate revenue for the state through a 10% tax on gaming revenue from sportsbooks and app operators, with most of that money directed toward public education.

It took Missouri longer than neighboring states to legalize sports betting because the legislature could not agree on a law, ultimately sending the issue to voters in 2024.

KSHB Gabriel Barron

"People like me, and I know plenty others are already doing it, and if you keep not doing it, you're just letting money leave the state that's going to stay here otherwise," said Gabriel Barron, a Missouri resident and sports gambler.

The only restriction on betting involves prop bets on players at Missouri colleges, meaning no bets can be placed on individual player statistics at state universities.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

