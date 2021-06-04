Watch
Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway won't seek reelection

Provided photo
Nicole Galloway, Missouri state auditor and 2020 gubernatorial candidate
Posted at 10:26 AM, Jun 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-04 11:26:49-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway announced Friday that she won't seek reelection for state auditor or pursue any other office in 2022.

"Serving Missourians has been the honor of my life," Galloway said in a tweet. "I’ve been humbled by your support and I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity it has given me. Today I am announcing that I will not be a candidate for State Auditor nor any other office in 2022."

Galloway has served as the Missouri's State Auditor since 2015, when she was appointed the position by former Gov. Jay Nixon. She won reelection in 2018.

In 2020, Galloway ran against current Gov. Mike Parson for governor but was defeated.

She received degrees from the Missouri University of Science and Technology and the University of Missouri - Columbia.

Before her time as Missouri's State Auditor she also served as the Boone County, Missouri, treasurer.

