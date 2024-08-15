Missouri State Fair announces new indoor arena to be named after Gov. Mike Parson

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Fair Commission held a groundbreaking Thursday for a new indoor arena which will be named the Governor Michael L. Parson Arena.

Commissioners say they recognize the Parson's dedication to the state fair during his time as a Missouri elected official.

"Governor Parson attended the Fair as a child with his family and continues to attend with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren," Chris Chinn, the fair's director of agriculture, said Thursday in the announcement.

The indoor, climate-controlled arena will measure 150,000 square feet, with the ability to host a wide variety of events throughout the year and during the annual Missouri State Fair.

It replaces the outdoor State Fair Arena located on the southwest corner of the Fairgrounds. Events typically held in the State Fair Arena are canceled for 2024 as construction begins on the new facility. Construction is expected to be completed in 2026.

Parson said the Missouri State Fair Commission caught him by surprise.

"It is truly an honor to have an arena sharing the Parson name that will bring so much joy, new tradition, and cherished fair memories... we are proud that the support our administration has prioritized for the Missouri State Fair will continue serving future generations of fairgoers for years to come," Parson said.

