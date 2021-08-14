Missouri State Fair underway with COVID-19 vaccination clinic on-site

SEDALIA, Mo. — The Missouri State Fair was in full swing Friday in Sedalia, as thousands from across the state – and beyond – gathered to have fun. All as the COVID-19 delta variant surges.

Attendees around the fairgrounds, happy to have a sense of normalcy again, as last year's fair was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"When the fair get here, yeah, we’re here spending money," said Sedalia resident Angela Douglas, who cited the food as a favorite reason for attending the fair.

And everyone had their favorite reason for going to the fair. It's the rides for 9-year-old Drew Faaborg. Others, like Barbara Young, like to peruse the buildings and "see all the new stuff."

But amid the carnival rides, funnel cakes and concerts, the number of COVID-19 cases continues to surge in the area.

The Pettis County Health Center set up a vaccination clinic to try and get as many people vaccinated as possible.

"For the people who visit the fair, this may be their break in a very long summer if they are involved in agriculture," JoAnn Martin, administrator for the Pettis County Health Center, said. "And so many of our families work from morning to night."

Only 31% of the Pettis County population is fully vaccinated, and the county averages 20 to 30 COVID-19 cases a day.

Some like Tony Gracyalny, took advantage of the opportunity to get vaccinated.

"I would have to make an appointment at like a Walgreens or something, and they say make an appointment anywhere else too, but I mean, just being able to come in here and say, 'Hey, can I get a vaccine?'" he said. "It’s safe, and it’s fine, yeah, absolutely. I think that’s way more convenient."

With the Delta variant accelerating in this community, fair-goers had mixed opinions on being out there.

"I got my vaccination so I mean I’m pretty cool," Douglas said.

Ann Faaborg, who lives in Columbia, said she was a "little nervous" because of the virus.

"There’s not a lot of masks being worn," Faaborg said. "I have mine. I’m wearing inside buildings and things like that."

The vaccination site runs from 4 to 7 p.m. Aug. 12-21 in the Mathewson Exhibition Center. The fair runs through Aug. 22.