Missouri State Highway Patrol investigating after inmate dies in Ray County Jail

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An inmate died during an incident Thursday at the Ray County Jail located in Henrietta, Missouri, according to the Ray County Sheriff's Office.

No details on the incident were released but the Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

'There was an incident in the jail today that unfortunately ended in the passing of an inmate," The Ray County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. "At this time, we ask that everyone be respectful for the sake of the families."

No other details on the inmate or the cause of the death were immediately released.

The jail is located about an hour east of Kansas City, Missouri.