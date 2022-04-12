Watch
MSHP cancels Amber Alert for boy from Riverview, Missouri

Suspect still at large
Posted at 6:57 PM, Apr 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-12 20:31:48-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol canceled an Amber Alert for a 2-year-old boy who was allegedly taken by his father out of Riverview, Missouri.

Tajz Washington was reportedly taken from the area of 10071 Toelle Lane at around 5:04 p.m.

The MSHP later canceled the alert at around 7:22 p.m.

According to the MSHP, his father, Tony Lee Washington Jr. allegedly assaulted a family member and brandished a gun before taking the boy.

Washington Jr. then left the area in a red Lincoln car in an unknown direction.

No plate info was immediately available.

Washington Jr. was still at large after the boy was found.

Riverview is about four hours east of Kansas City, Missouri,

