Missouri State Highway Patrol issues Amber Alert for 2-month-old near St. Louis

MSHP issued an Amber Alert for 2-month-old Ju'Lunna Seline Wallace.
James Steven Richardson Jr.
Posted at 7:04 AM, Aug 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-19 08:37:45-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert for a reportedly abducted 2-year-old girl in the St. Louis area shortly before 7 am. Saturday.

MSHP says 28-year-old James Steven Richardson Jr. is suspected of abducting 2-month-old Ju'Lynna Seline Wallace-Richardson after assaulting her mother and stealing her mother's black Ford Escape at 4:32 a.m. Saturday at 2853 St. in St. Louis.

Wallace is described as a Black female with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink onesie.

The highway patrol says Richardson "is known to be violent and have weapons." He is described as a 28-year-old Black male, weighing 200 pounds and stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and tan shorts.

The vehicle Richardson allegedly took is a 2008 black Ford Escape with Illinois license plate "61890RV."

MSHP says additional updates will be posted "as they are known."

