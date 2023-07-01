Amber Alert canceled for two boys out of Morrisville, MO, victims are safe

UPDATE, JULY 1, 4:34 P.M. | The Missouri State Highway Patrol has canceled an Amber Alert for two boys out of Morrisville, Missouri. Both victims have been located and are safe, according to MSHP.

ORIGINAL STORY, JULY 1, 4:16 P.M. | The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert for two boys, a four-year-old and a five-year-old, out of Morrisville, Missouri.

The boys were last seen with Thomas Eugene Wahlert, 32, who is the biological father of one of the victims, per MSHP.

Wahlert is driving a tan 2014 Chevrolet Malibu. The car has an Iowa license plate that reads "JGV859". MSHP believes he is headed northbound, possibly to Iowa, with the victims.

Wahlert allegedly made threats toward the mother of the victims before leaving a residence with them.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Polk County Sheriff's Department at 417-777-3911.

