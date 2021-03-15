Amber Alert canceled out of St. Joseph; child returned safe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol canceled an Amber Alert it had issued two hours earlier on Monday afternoon when a missing 2-year-old girl was returned safe.

The toddler was taken around 3:30 p.m. from her home in St. Joseph, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

A male suspected and two other unknown men allegedly forced their way into the girl's home and took her by force, according to the original Amber Alert.

The suspect was believed to be armed and possibly accompanied by a female companion in an SUV.

The alert was canceled about two hours after being issued when the child's alleged abductor turned himself in to St. Joseph police and the girl was recovered safe.

—

Editor's Note: Photos and other identifying information about the girl and suspect were removed from this story after she was found safe.